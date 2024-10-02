Berlin

Berlin town hall. 

BERLIN, MD - The Town of Berlin held their 2024 municipal election Monday for Mayor and two Council Seats. 

“The positions of Mayor and District 2 Town Council seat were uncontested,” Berlin’s Special Projects Administrator noted. “As a result, and in accordance with Town Code, incumbents will retain their roles without opposition. The District 3 Council seat was the only contested race in this election.”

Here are the results of October 1st’s election: 

-Mayor: 

Zackery Charles “Zack” Tyndall (uncontested)

-District 2 Council Seat:

Jack Lee Orris, Jr. (uncontested)

-District 3 Council Seat:

Shaneka Nahkia Nichols, 62 votes

Daniel J. Packey, 4 votes

Nichols previously served as councilmember for District 3 and was reelected.

All three candidates will be sworn in on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Mayor and Council Meeting, according to town officials.