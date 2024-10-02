BERLIN, MD - The Town of Berlin held their 2024 municipal election Monday for Mayor and two Council Seats.
“The positions of Mayor and District 2 Town Council seat were uncontested,” Berlin’s Special Projects Administrator noted. “As a result, and in accordance with Town Code, incumbents will retain their roles without opposition. The District 3 Council seat was the only contested race in this election.”
Here are the results of October 1st’s election:
-Mayor:
Zackery Charles “Zack” Tyndall (uncontested)
-District 2 Council Seat:
Jack Lee Orris, Jr. (uncontested)
-District 3 Council Seat:
Shaneka Nahkia Nichols, 62 votes
Daniel J. Packey, 4 votes
Nichols previously served as councilmember for District 3 and was reelected.
All three candidates will be sworn in on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. at the Mayor and Council Meeting, according to town officials.