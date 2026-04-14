BERLIN, Md. – Police are investigating a series of graffiti vandalism incidents reported across the town of Berlin.
The Berlin Police Department said officers received multiple complaints Tuesday morning about graffiti at several locations. Surveillance video from about 10:41 p.m. the night before shows two suspects spray-painting the Evergreen Lodge in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Authorities said the suspects were seen running south on Main Street and then east on Pitts Street after the incident. Similar graffiti markings have been found at other sites around town.
In an update, police said an additional location was identified on Franklin Avenue, and more footage of the suspects has been recovered.
Anyone with information or additional surveillance video is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.