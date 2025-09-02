BERLIN, Md. -- A long-discussed project to improve safety along Route 113 in Berlin is moving forward again after hitting a major setback.
Last month, the town lost $950,000 in federal funding earmarked for the project, halting design and planning work. However,Maryland's Department of Transportation has stepped in, offering $643,000 in reallocated federal earmarks to revive the effort.
The state money requires a 20% local match. So, Berlin had to find a way to come up with $128,000, and they had to do it quickly.
Berlin had already set aside $104,000, and on Tuesday, town leaders presented their case before the Worcester County Commissioners, hoping the county would lend a helping hand.
Commissioners voted to cover the remaining $24,000 to ensure the town could accept the state's contribution.
"We didn't want them to lose this match, so we transferred the minimum amount over to meet their match so they could say yes to MDOT," said Worcester County Commission Vice President Eric Fiori.
Town officials initially requested $113,000 from the county. That money was set aside for Berlin for a Rails and Trails project years ago, but it had not been spent until this point.
However, commissioners decided against granting the full amount. Fiori said county leaders want funding requests to reflect clear support from an entire municipal council before committing larger sums.
According to Fiori, Berlin failed to mention that the town council held an emergency vote on Friday, August 29th, during which they reached an agreement that the $113,000 should be reallocated for Berlin's "Bridging the Highway that Divides Berlin: Reconnecting Neighborhoods Split by US-113" project.
"The only thing we ask is when money is moved around like this, that the request is, is thorough, that it's, that it comes from all the voices of the individual municipality," said Fiori.
Even with less than requested, the town now has the money it needs to resume work on the project, which officials say is crucial for improving safety on the busy highway.