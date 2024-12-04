BERLIN, MD- The Church Mouse Thrift Shop, a beloved community staple for more than 60 years and a key fundraising source for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and other local organizations, will close its doors on December 21.
The decision to shut down this volunteer-run shop, driven by escalating rent costs and the church's choice to redirect funding, marks the end of an era for both the shop and the many individuals it served over the years.
For Helen Wiley, a long-time volunteer, the closure of the shop at year’s end brings an emotional farewell.
“It’s been difficult emotionally because, beyond what we do for outreach, people felt really at home here. They didn’t feel threatened, they felt safe, and they shared their stories, and we listened.”
For decades, the Church Mouse has raised funds for St. Paul’s Church and other local initiatives while providing a welcoming space for community members.
For long-time residents like Patricia Dufendach, the shop’s closure will leave a significant void.
“They would give so much money to all the other charities here in town—groups who needed starting food banks and everything. So it's sad that that part of the community is going.”
Despite the shop's closure, Wiley reassured the community that the church’s outreach efforts will continue in new ways.
“I feel happy that we'll continue with our work, and our mission. It just will be in a different form.”
For many, like Dufendach, the Church Mouse was much more than a thrift store—it was a cornerstone of Berlin.
“Who else can you just drop in and, you know, bend their ear all day long if you want to? Or volunteer? Another opportunity to volunteer has gone by the wayside.”
With only a few weeks left to shop, the community reflects on the decades-long legacy of the Church Mouse Thrift Shop. Volunteers have confirmed that all remaining items will be donated to local charities and those in need.