BERLIN, MD - The Town of Berlin, in conjunction with the Lower Shore Land Trust, is holding an invasive vine workshop and cleanup this weekend.
Berlin is asking volunteers to join them for hands-on cleanup action at Stephen Decatur Park by targeting invasive English Ivy for removal. According to the Town, the cleanup was originally scheduled for Saturday but has been rescheduled due to weather to Sunday, March 3rd from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
According to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Invasive Species Information Center, English Ivy is an invasive species native to Europe. The ivy competes with native plants and can spread into tree canopies.
Berlin officials say there will be a limited supply of tools on Sunday, so volunteers are encouraged to bring their own such as clippers, soil knives, pruning saws, or trowels.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer for the vine cleanup, you can visit Berlin’s webpage here.