BERLIN, Md. – The Town of Berlin announced today that several meetings will be rescheduled after mold and water damage were discovered in the Town Hall Council Chambers.
According to the press release, Town staff spotted the damage during routine maintenance on Aug. 3 and immediately halted work in the chambers. Through further evaluation, workers determined there were no safety or environmental risks present.
As external contractors carry out demolition and remediation efforts at the Town Hall, officials say neighbors will likely see work vehicles outside the chambers around the clock.
Restoration work is scheduled to complete Aug. 16, according to the release.
In the meantime, the Town announced the following meetings will be rescheduled:
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- Planning Commission
- Mayor and Council Meeting
The release said Town staffers will continue to work until repairs finish and the building will remain open during normal business hours for bill payment.
Updated meeting times are listed at berlinmd.gov.