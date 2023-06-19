Bethany Beach Announces Delay of 4th Of July Fireworks

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Due to beach replenishment the town of Bethany Beach announced that the Fourth of July fireworks are postponed.
The town said the delay is, "due to circumstances beyond our control." And the fireworks have been postponed until Sept. 3 of Labor Day weekend.
But local business owners and homeowners are devastated by the news.
Boardwalk Fries Manager Gianina Deangelis says, "Well, that's probably our highest grossing day of the entire season. We really depend on that full day. Everyone is here and they've rented condos for that week to see the fireworks. So I'm sure they're not happy and we're definitely not happy. We're probably going to lose thousands of dollars."
Homeowner Betsy rogers say, "I am shocked and that's a major bummer. We have a house here and we come every year and set up our chairs and spend the whole day here. We look forward to the fireworks every year so I can't believe they're postponing them for so long."
However, crowds are still expected by some with all the festivities like the 4th of July parade that will not be postponed.
Bethany Beach Lifeguard Captain Joe Donnelly says, As far as lifeguard and staffing and what we expect that week, I still expect a very, very busy week. I don't expect much of a drop off at all." Donnelly added that they know this news does come with disappointment. But he says there will be plenty of other things to enjoy that week and the fireworks during labor day weekend might bring more crowds for the businesses.
Some business are optimistic for the future.
"This is probably going to make it a lot busier because you've got people coming from places that have already seen them and want to see them again. Or if they didn't get a chance to see them because it was so packed other places then they'll tend to flock here," says Dickey's Frozen Custard Manager Karen Brenan.
A popular tourist town missing out on the holiday fun... for now.