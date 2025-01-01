BETHANY BEACH, DE - Across the world, New Year’s celebrations take many forms, from resolutions to traditions. On Delmarva, the New Year sometimes begins with a bracing, cold start.
In Bethany Beach, the Leo Brady Ocean Plunge brought residents and visitors together for its 28th year, offering both a thrilling start to 2025 and a meaningful way to give back to the community.
For those who weren’t ready to take the icy dive, the event also featured the 14th Annual Hair of The Dog 5k run and mile walk. Participants traversed Bethany’s streets and boardwalks, starting their resolutions with a burst of activity.
“It’s the only way to start the new year! Exercising, staying fit, staying healthy!” said runner Merrilee Seidman
Others took the opportunity to focus on personal goals.
“It’s starting my New Year’s resolution. I’m gonna exercise every day. That’s my resolution,” said runner April Brody.
Proceeds benefit the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, which funds scholarships and grants for local students and community members in need.
“The fact that a lot of people come into town, they bring their family and friends, it pulls people together. They’re having fun walking or running, it’s a good way to start the new year. And plunging? Well, that’s a good way to start it too,” said Doug Purcell, president of the foundation.
Purcell said last year they were able to provide three scholarships, and hopes this year could bring more.
Participants also had the chance to enjoy a chili cookoff featuring local businesses, which served warm meals to help participants recover from the run and brace for the cold.