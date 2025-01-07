DOVER, DE- Former Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long was sworn in Monday as Delaware’s 75th Governor, stepping in after John Carney vacated the position to assume his new role as Mayor of Wilmington.
The ceremony, held at the Old State House, brought together dozens of community leaders, past and present politicians, and residents from across the state who gathered to witness the historic moment.
Although Hall-Long’s tenure will last only two weeks, the transition represents a significant event for Delaware. Hall-Long, Delaware’s first nurse governor and only the second woman to hold the office, will serve until Governor-elect Matt Meyer is inaugurated later this month.
Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey W. Bullock commented on the rarity of the occasion, emphasizing its unique significance.
“This is just a very unique day in Delaware history. You’ve got one governor stepping down to take on a new role as the mayor of Wilmington, and you’ve got the lieutenant governor, who’s the next in line of succession, moving up to become the governor.”
Despite her recent loss to Meyer in the race for governor, Hall-Long underscored the importance of ensuring a smooth transfer of power.
“It’s always been about peaceful, calm, friendly, collaborative transition. It doesn’t matter who—that’s the right thing to do. And as Delawareans, I’m so thrilled to have a two-week opportunity.”
During her brief time as governor, Hall-Long is focused on preserving stability and advancing the efforts of the outgoing administration.
“We’re really thrilled as we transition between Governor Carney and Governor-elect Meyer to really be able to continue to stand up and work collaboratively on issues that matter."
Meanwhile, Kyle Evans Gay has assumed her duties as lieutenant governor, serving under Hall-Long during the interim administration. She will continue in the role once Matt Meyer is sworn in as governor on January 21.