OCEAN CITY, MD- A bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Ocean City on Sunday.
Ocean City Police say 34-year-old Stephannie Holston, of Ocean City, was riding an e-bike in the southbound bicycle lane on St. Louis Ave. around 2 p.m.
Police say the car that hit Holston was traveling southbound on St. Louis Ave and turning onto 14th Street.
Lifesaving efforts were attempted by Ocean City EMS personnel before they pronounced the bicyclist deceased at the scene.
The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating to determine the cause of the collision. Alcohol was not a factor for the vehicle's driver.