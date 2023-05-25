MARYLAND - The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded a $11.9 million grant to Maryland today to improve safety and mobility on US Route 50.
The grant is through the Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) program and will go to the Maryland Department of Transportation as part of a $52.78 million investment package under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is one of eight awards designated to projects around the nation that utilize technology-based solutions for improved travel on highway and transit systems, according to the US Department of Transportation. Projects in areas that previously lacked investments, including rural and impoverished areas, will see expanded eligibility.
The Maryland Department of Transportation is set to use the grant for new technologies and traffic sensors for prediction, signal timing, curve warnings, and other messages to improve safety and mobility on 113 miles of Route 50.
“We’re helping deliver a leading-edge transportation system designed to reach everyone and to work for everyone, especially those in communities who have lacked access to efficient transportation,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “In Maryland, we understand that getting to, from and around the Eastern Shore is a critical issue for all Marylanders. This advanced technology grant to the Maryland Department of Transportation will improve safety and mobility for those traveling along the Eastern Shore.”