DELMARVA - The U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the approval of the country’s tenth commercial large-scale offshore wind energy project, this one planned off the coast of Delmarva.
The announcement, release by BOEM on September 5th, says the now-federally approved project consists of three phases, including the installation of 114 wind turbine generators, up to 4 offshore substation platforms, a, meteorological tower, and up to 4 offshore export cables.
The development area is about 8.7 nautical miles offshore Maryland and 9 miles from Delaware at its closest points to shore, according to BOEM.
“BOEM has responded to President Biden’s ambitious vision for a clean energy future with enthusiasm, innovation and collaboration. Today’s approval of US Wind’s Maryland Offshore Wind Project reflects the best available science and invaluable insights from Tribes, government agencies, local communities, industry leaders, ocean users, and environmental groups gathered during our extensive environmental review process," said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein. "As we continue to support the undeniable momentum we see along our coasts, our focus remains on fostering responsible energy development, while protecting marine life and ecosystems.”
The approval follows BOEM’s publication of the project’s in August, which noted possible negative impacts to historical properties in Ocean City and sea turtles during the project’s construction. Overall, however, BOEM ruled the project would have minimal negative impacts to the coasts of Worcester County, MD, and Sussex County, DE.
U.S. Wind entered into discussions with local coastal towns in the past year in an attempt to evaluate the benefits of the project of offshore wind to the communities. While Ocean City and Fenwick have remained adamant on not participating, Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and others were presented with the energy company’s proposals.
“Today marks the culmination of years of comprehensive environmental analysis on US Wind’s proposed projects,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “BOEM’s Record of Decision brings us another step closer to securing final approvals later this year and getting steel in the water. We’re eager to advance Maryland’s offshore wind goals and support good jobs in the region for decades to come.”
U.S. Wind says they are now on a path to secure all remaining federal permits by the end of 2024.
Both the Towns of Ocean City and Fenwick Island have hinted at taking legal action against BOEM should the federal government approve of the project.
Thursday's decision also resurfaced a lot of the strong opposition Ocean City leaders and neighbors have voiced over the past few years.
"It's just beyond me that they're going to keep doing this," said Sonny Gwin, a commercial fisherman.
Ocean City's Mayor Rick Meehan told us he's made his stance clear. He's worried about the economic and environmental impacts these turbines could have and he doesn't want people on the beach to have to look at them.
"These turbines will be just 10.7 miles off our coast, I mean that's right on top of us," said Meehan. "They will have a significant impact, it even states in the environmental impact study they will be the dominate feature off the horizon."
Gwin also feels his voice has been ignored.
"We're bottom of the barrel of this, but it's a shame," said Gwin. "These are the people that actually work, the people that live here and have to look at all this stuff and have to deal with it and people from Washington don't care, I mean they just don't care."
Laurie Jodziewicz, US Wind’s Senior Director of Environmental Affairs provided us with the following statement, providing some more context on the future of this project.
“We’re thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone in the federal permitting process,” said Laurie Jodziewicz, US Wind’s Senior Director of Environmental Affairs. “BOEM’s favorable Record of Decision sets us up for full approval of our construction and operations plan later this year, as well as NOAA Fisheries’ marine mammal permit and a final permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in addition to state permits from Maryland and Delaware. Should we secure favorable decisions on all of these permits, we could start some onshore work in 2025.”
When asked about a potential lawsuit on Thursday, Meehan told WBOC the town is prepared to file suit against BOEM. He said town leaders will speak with their consultants and attorney's to decide if it's the best course of action.
"That is not something we want to do, we've never wanted to be put in that position," said Meehan. "But it's clear nobody has listened to us and if we don't stand up for ourselves it's obvious nobody is going to stand up for us."
For more information on U.S. Wind’s project, you can visit BOEM’s website here.