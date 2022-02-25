SALISBURY, Md. - History is in the making. That’s because President Joe Biden nominated Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson to sit on the United States Supreme Court. She could become the first black woman to sit on highest court in the nation.
Jackson says she is honored for the opportunity.
“If I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate of the Supreme Court of the United states, I can only hope that my life and career will inspire future generations of America,” says Jackson.
Civil rights activist, Carl Snowden, says history is in the making.
“There are now people in law school, young woman, who never thought they would see the day when an African American women could get to the Supreme Court. It's something that should make everyone proud. Diversity is American's strength, not our weakness,” says Snowden.
“I would hope that we all celebrate this incredible moment in American history.”
Assistant Secretary for the Somerset County Chapter of the NAACP says this is long overdue.
“I was speechless but this is going to down in history. This is just an awesome breakthrough and barrier that women of color have faced so many times before. We're now being put in our rightful position,” says Shelley Johnson.
Jackson currently sits on DC’s Federal Appellate Court. If confirmed, Jackson will replace retiring supreme court justice Stephen Breyer.