REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - President Joe Biden is expected to spend the Presidents Day weekend at his home in Sussex County.
According to White House daily press guidance, Biden will travel from East Palestine, Ohio to Delaware tonight, February 16th. After arriving at the Dover Air Force Base at about 8:45 p.m., the President will make his way to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
The FAA has established a no-fly zone over Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area beginning tonight and lasting through Monday, February 19th.
This is the second time Biden has visited his home in Rehoboth in 2024.