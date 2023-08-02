Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&