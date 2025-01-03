DOVER, DE- A recent recommendation from the Historic District Commission has brought Dover’s downtown revitalization one step closer to reality. In December, the commission recommended approval of the design for a new mobility center, a key project in the city's transformation efforts.
Big Changes Ahead for Downtown Dover as Mobility Center Plans Progress
- Tiffani Amber
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.
-
-
Tags
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Issues First Snowfall Forecast
-
Two-Vehicle Collision Under Investigation in Sussex County
-
Two Hunters Rescued from Boat Stuck in Lewes-Rehoboth Canal
-
"He Took Everything from Her:" Sarah Foxwell's Mom Speaks 15 Years After Daughter's Murder
-
Rehoboth Beach Grocery Store Evacuated For Gas Leak