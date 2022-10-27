DOVER, Del.- The Biggs Museum of American Art plans to expand into two buildings on the Legislative Mall.
The museum has teamed up with the Smithgroup design firm to reimagine the ideal visitor experience.
The Biggs Museum has existed in Dover for nearly 30 years. Now, they want to include the community in their expansion efforts.
Executive Director, Michael Dudich, said his team plans to hold multiple community listening sessions throughout November.
"We think about how we can reshape the experience for the visitor and how to create an environment that people want to come to not once but over and over again," said Dudich.
The Biggs Museum is one of just 1,100 accredited museums in the United States.
Dudich also said the museum prides itself on giving local Delmarva artists the opportunity to showcase their work.
"We really are the museum of the Delmarva peninsula," said Dudich. "We focus on local artists from Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and the Brandywine Valley who sometimes don't get seen."
Officials from the Smithgroup Design Firm said their experience with combining historic and contemporary art will be an asset to the project.
"Our capabilities really shine at moments like these," said Jame Anderson of the Smithgroup. "We are able to loop in our historic preservation expertise but also our urban planning, landscape architecture and building technology."
In addition to community listening sessions, the museum will also hold community focus groups which will be catered to specific demographics.
The Biggs Museum is still working to raise funds for their expansion efforts.
Organizers said we can expect to see the big picture within three to five years.