WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A bike falling off of a car lead to a six-car crash in West Ocean City Saturday morning.
The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Rt. 90, before the first bridge heading toward Ocean City. Crews began to help those in need of medical assists and working to clean up leaking fluids. All involved refused medical treatment.
It was later learned that a bike had fallen off of an uninvolved car while going eastbound, which lead to the crash.
After the area was cleaned up, the scene was turned over to Maryland State Police for investigation.