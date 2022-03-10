OCEAN PINES, Md.- The public is invited to join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation on Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines for the group's spring Fill-the-Truck Food Drive.
Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, toiletries, and monetary donations for local food banks. Food banks receiving donations this month include St. Mary’s/ Holy Savior Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society (Ocean City), Sarah’s Pantry & Community Church (Berlin), Delmarva’s Homeless Helpers (Salisbury), Chincoteague Island Food Closet (Chincoteague, Va.), and Shepherd’s Office (Georgetown, Del.).
The needed items include ready-to-eat and microwave-ready meals, single-serve cereals, shelf stable milk, breakfast and granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, individual snack packs, cases of bottled water, and microwave rice cups.
Additionally, baby/infant needs include formula, diapers, and wipes and one of the recipients is able to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables. Paper products, such as paper towels and toilet paper, and personal hygiene items, such as shampoo, soap, toothbrush and paste in regular or travel size, are also needed. Monetary donations will be used to purchase additional food items to ensure well-rounded donations are provided to each organization.
Beginning at 1 p.m., members of the Bikers Without Borders Foundations will begin escorted rides to the recipients to make the deliveries.
Bikers Without Borders Foundation is comprised of men and women that believe that giving back to the community is a civic duty. Members are motorcycle riders and non-riders who participate in charitable and volunteer activities which support local communities. The Foundation focuses on supporting and serving veterans and active military, emergency responders, children and youth, and those who are most vulnerable in our communities.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bikerswithoutbordersfoundation or email bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com.