SALISBURY, MD - Wicomico County officials are set to tackle the growing issue of invasive bamboo in yards across the county.
On the agenda for the Wicomico County Council Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, June 4th, is an open work session to discuss a proposed bill labeled the “Invasive Bamboo Control Act.” The bill, according to the agenda, would prohibit any sale of invasive bamboo in Wicomico County while also banning planting it.
“Controlling invasive bamboo species is crucial for environmental conservation and maintaining ecological balance,” the introduction to the bill reads.
The proposed bill would also establish a civil infraction fine for those who violate the bamboo ban, and would require abatement of the plant on private properties. If the court orders abatement, the County would then remove the bamboo with all costs billed to the homeowner, including material and labor.
If costs and penalties are not paid, the proposed bill would allow for a lien against the affected property.
The University of Maryland Extension says bamboo exhibits an extremely vigorous growth rate and resilience, and its eradication requires significant effort and expense. The plant's spread degrades natural areas and displaces native plants, according to University of Maryland Extension.
The Wicomico County Council is scheduled to hold the open work session on the proposed bill during Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.