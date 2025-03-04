SALISBURY, Md. — A proposed biorefinery project in Wicomico County is facing opposition from local residents, who say the development has moved forward without their approval. The property owner argues the project would reduce contaminants entering the Chesapeake Bay, but some neighbors remain concerned about environmental and health risks.
A biorefinery converts natural materials into energy, and the facility in question is owned by International Biorefineries LLC. Greg Tallent, who lives next to the proposed site on Adkins Road, northwest of Salisbury, said he fears the facility will bring unpleasant odors.
"We're just worried about the smell," Talent said. "I mean, I've never smelled chicken manure to smell good. Same way with chicken waste product. I mean, you mix those two together, it's not going to come out smelling like perfume."
Other residents, including 87-year-old Ramon Dillon, have raised concerns about potential health risks.
"I have a breathing problem now that comes from my Navy service," Dillon said. "I have a problem with asbestos, which makes it hard to breathe. Now I'm short of breath, and the last thing I want to do is have to breathe methane gas from a manure plant."
Raj Kathuria, CEO of International Biorefineries LLC, defended the project, saying it is "the most environmentally friendly approach available—sequestering carbon through biochar, reducing fossil fuel dependency with bio-oil, lowering the carbon footprint associated with poultry litter transportation, and, as an added benefit, enabling farmers to earn additional income while serving as responsible stewards of the farming industry."
Despite those assurances, the project is now stalled. Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said the county has issued a stop-work order, and the matter has been sent to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
"We understand that there are concerns surrounding this project, and we will ensure that all necessary procedures are followed in a transparent and fair manner," Giordano said.
Residents remain skeptical, with some questioning how the project was approved in the first place.
"We have no idea what the environmental impacts of this thing can possibly be," one resident said. "The fact that it was even allowed to be built here, and oversight by the Department of Environment and Wicomico County Health Department is ridiculous," said Matthew Olson, another neighbor.
For now, the biorefinery's future remains uncertain as county officials review the project, with a hearing expected in late March.