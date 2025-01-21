DELAWARE - Concerns about avian flu are growing across Delmarva, with confirmed cases in Sussex County affecting both livestock and wild snow geese. At Cape Henlopen State Park, one man’s weekend walk turned into a disturbing encounter.
Jack Hartford, who lives in Lewes, said he was shocked by what he discovered during a stroll to the lighthouse on Saturday.
“In our mile down to see the lighthouse, we encountered at least 15-20 birds before we just lost count,” Hartford said.
While the cause of the birds’ deaths could not be confirmed as bird flu, Hartford expressed concerns for both people and pets visiting the park.
“A lot of people put their pets loose out here when they think they're all by themselves; the dogs, being dogs, would run up into the dunes and all over the place encountering possibly a lot of these dead animals; some of them are half eaten,” he said.
Although rare, the CDC has confirmed that cats and dogs can carry the virus, further heightening public concern.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA says, as always, it is closely monitoring stray animals that come into its care.
“We monitor anything that comes into our shelter as a stray, and they’re not made available to the public for at least three days, and maybe longer,” said Laura Page from Brandywine Valley in Georgetown. “That gives us time to really observe their behavior—give them a good medical checkup.”
Although rare, she advised pet owners to remain vigilant and take precautions.
“Err on the side of caution. If you see a bird acting funny or it’s deceased, just stay away from it. Contact the state and let them know where it is,” Page said.