EASTON, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says several birds are being treated after a suspected fuel spill in Easton.
Earlier this morning, Wildlife and Heritage Service staff responded to reports of possible contamination affecting waterfowl. With help from Easton police, the fire department and utility crews, responders located and captured five Canada geese and two mallard ducks believed to have been exposed to diesel fuel.
Officials say the birds are being transported to Tri-State Bird Research & Rescue in Newark, Delaware, where they will receive rehabilitation and care.
Wildlife and Heritage staff say they will continue working with local partners and monitoring the area for any additional affected animals.