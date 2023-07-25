POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- Bishop Isaac Jenkins Sr. passed away on Monday, July 24th at 1:45 a.m. He was 92 years old.
Jenkins pastored at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Pocomoke City for 57 years. He also traveled outside of Pocomoke, making an indelible impact virtually everywhere, and on virtually everyone, he met.
"My dad was a true man of God and he loved God and guess what, he loved the people," said Rotunda Jenkins, daughter of Bishop Jenkins Sr. "He was a community person, he loved everybody, his motto was if I can help somebody, as I pass along my living is not in vain."
Bishop Jenkins, as described by his friend and armor bearer for 22 years, Reverend James Jones, was a man who wore many hats.
"His grace, Bishop Isaac Jenkins Sr., who was a father figure, a mentor, a teacher, a leader, a great preacher, a friend, he was everything that anybody or any community ever wanted," said Jones.
Jones met Jenkins 32 years ago. Jones was looking for help during a very dark time in his own life and said he was not met with anything but acceptance.
"He never shared it with anyone, he never talked about it, he never judged me, he only caressed me and made me feel whole again," said Jones.
Just ask those who knew him, and on top of being one heck of a piano player, that is just the kind of man Jenkins was.
"Anytime we needed him for something he was there for us," said Sheila Palmer, a NMBC member.
Jenkins dedication to helping Pocomoke's youth was brought up in every conversation on Tuesday. Jenkins was the director of Save the Youth Crime Prevention, and his work with the program impacted many in Pocomoke, including Veronica Johnson.
"My daughter was a troubled young person and she would often have to do community service," said Johnson. "So Bishop Jenkins would make it where the Save the Youth office was a place where she could come and do her community service."
Gloria Kellam, another NMBC member and whose dad was a friend of Jenkins, echoed it all.
"He was a Godly man and he was a loving man and he treated people like he would want them to treat him, he was a very kind person," said Kellam.
Bishop Isaac Jenkins Sr., his legacy is forever woven into the fabric of Pocomoke.
"To know him is to love him, I cannot say nobody does not love my dad," said Jenkins.