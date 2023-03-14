Black Voters And Activists Held Meeting To Discuss Preliminary Injunction

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Black voters and activist groups are calling for change to the political landscape in the Caroline County town.
An online forum held today to discuss voter reform in Federalsburg. Activists ACLU and NAACP's lawsuit filed last month demands the court prohibits the town from holding elections under the current at-large system. The groups have requested an injunction to have the change made before an election this September.
Participants shared why now is the time for representation.
Resident and meeting participant Sherone Lewis says, "I hope that they would hear that and do what those of us who voted for you are asking them to do. This is what your constituents, who are of color, believe in and it's not just us."
The town of Federalsburg has had discussions on switching their at-large system to a two-district system, shown above.
The green district being predominantly where white people live, and the yellow district being predominately where black people live.
Mayor of Federalsburg Kim Abner said in a quote, "The town recognizes the concerns raised by the black community and is in the process of a comprehensive election reform which would establish two election districts with two councilmembers in each."
But, Roberta butler, who ran for council twice, still feels the lawsuit was the right step forward. Butler says, "I hope this injunction with this lawsuit will change the members on the council board and to make a decision. It's up to them. It's really up to them."
When the lawsuit was filed, council members had invited civil rights activists to join in on their discussion.
A public hearing on the election reform is planned for April 3rd at the Federalsburg town council.