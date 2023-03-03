CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge turns 90 this year and is celebrating with the return of their in-person Eagle Festival.
The Refuge, established in 1933, will host live birds-of-prey programs, tours of the refuge, children’s activities, and a variety of other activities and exhibitions during the Festival on March 11th. The celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge began as a waterfowl sanctuary for migratory birds along the Atlantic Flyway. Containing one-third of Maryland’s tidal wetlands, the refuge is considered a “Wetland of National Importance” and an “Internationally Important Bird Area.”
Visitors may catch glimpses of bald eagles, red-winged blackbirds, osprey, herons, and more. More information on the Festival and the Refuge can be found at https://www.fws.gov/event/eagle-festival.