DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department announced the arrest of a 48-year-old Dover man after a shooting that killed another Dover man.
Police say the investigation began on Nov. 21 when officers were sent to an apartment in the unit block of Courtside Drive for a shooting. They say when arriving, officers found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. EMS provided life-saving measures and he was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where the victim died from his injuries. His name is being withheld until family can be told.
Police say the investigation revealed 48-year-old Kenneth Collins and the victim were inside the apartment when Collins was mishandling a gun, which caused the gun to discharge. The bullet hit the victim. Police say Collins was arrested on scene.
They say officers searched the apartment and found a 9mm handgun and a .380 handgun. Police say Collins has a previous felony conviction and is not allowed to own any firearms.
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on an $80,000 cash bond on the following charges:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm/ammunition by person prohibited (4x)
- Criminally negligent homicide