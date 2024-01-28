Blades Fire Crews Extinguish Burning Car

BLADES, DE– Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire this morning on River Road in the area of West Seventh Street.
The Blades Volunteer Fire Company reported the incident on Facebook around 9:50 a.m.
The post did not provide details on potential injuries or vehicle occupants.
Crews say the car was far from the roadway and well-involved.
The scene was then turned over to the Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.