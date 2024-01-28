Blades Fire Crews Extinguish Burning Car

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/05 PM 3.0 1.0 1.7 1 NONE 29/06 AM 2.9 0.9 1.5 2-3 NONE 29/07 PM 2.5 0.5 1.1 2 NONE 30/07 AM 2.6 0.6 1.2 1 NONE 30/08 PM 2.9 0.9 1.6 1 NONE 31/08 AM 3.1 1.1 1.7 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/03 PM 3.4 1.3 2.0 1 MINOR 29/03 AM 2.9 0.8 1.7 2-3 NONE 29/03 PM 2.6 0.5 1.3 2 NONE 30/04 AM 2.8 0.7 1.5 1-2 NONE 30/04 PM 3.0 0.9 1.8 1 NONE 31/04 AM 3.1 1.0 1.9 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 29/02 AM 2.9 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 29/02 PM 2.9 0.7 0.9 1 NONE 30/03 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 30/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 31/03 AM 3.2 1.0 1.4 1 NONE &&