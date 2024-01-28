Blades Fire Crews Extinguish Burning Car

 Blades Volunteer Fire Company

BLADES, DE– Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire this morning on River Road in the area of West Seventh Street.

The Blades Volunteer Fire Company reported the incident on Facebook around 9:50 a.m.

The post did not provide details on potential injuries or vehicle occupants. 

Crews say the car was far from the roadway and well-involved. 

The scene was then turned over to the Delaware State Police and the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available. 