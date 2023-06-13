BLADES, Del. - The Blades Police Department says their Chief was injured last week in a confrontation with another individual.
According to a Facebook post shared today, Blades Police Chief Martin Willey broke his ankle in three places following a foot pursuit last Wednesday and had surgery on Thursday. The Department says the injury occurred while Chief Willey was apprehending a fleeing person.
Chief Willey is currently recovering at home, the Department said in the post.
Delaware State Troopers and the Seaford Police Department are assisting in patrolling Blades in the Chief’s absence, according to the social media post..
The Department says they are accepting cards and well-wishes for Chief Willey at 20 West 4th Street,
The Department confirmed to WBOC that this is an active investigation