BLADES, Del. - The Blades Volunteer Fire Company says it is facing more than $600,000 in major repairs tied to ongoing HVAC and ventilation problems at its station building.
In a press release issued May 25, the fire company detailed years of recurring issues that officials say began after moving into the current station in October of 2016. According to the release, persistent condensation and ventilation problems have led to damage throughout the building, including failed ceiling tiles, damaged insulation beneath the roof structure, problems with light fixtures, and repeated air conditioning failures.
After years of maintenance work and temporary fixes, the company says engineers conducted a more extensive investigation into the building’s issues in late 2025. That investigation ultimately determined major repairs are needed to address the root causes of the problems and prevent them from continuing into the future.
Among the recommendations is the installation of a Dedicated Outdoor Air System which officials say would better control the air space above the station’s drop ceilings and reduce the condensation issues that have plagued the building for years.
The repair project will also require large sections of the station’s roof to be removed and replaced. New insulation is expected to be installed during the process in an effort to improve the building’s long-term performance and protection.
According to the fire company, the original general contractor and HVAC contractor involved in the station’s construction are no longer in business. Officials say only one construction company submitted a proposal for the repair work, and after reviewing the engineers’ findings, the department decided to move forward with the project.
The total cost of the repairs and upgrades is expected to exceed $600,000, a major expense for the department as it works to maintain emergency services for the community.
In Monday’s release, fire company leaders stressed the repairs are not optional, noting the station houses emergency personnel and employees around the clock. Officials also say maintaining the building is critical to preserving emergency response operations and protecting key infrastructure within the community.
The department says it operates on an annual budget of roughly $1.5 million, with nearly $1 million already dedicated to staffing costs, including salaries, healthcare and retirement expenses.
As a result, the fire company says it is ramping up fundraising efforts and is now accepting donations specifically designated for the station repair project. Officials say community support will help ensure the department can continue to providing reliable emergency services while keeping the facility safe and functional for personnel and residents alike.