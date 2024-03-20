DOVER, Del.- In a community accustomed to military protocol, a new member offers support not in uniform, but with a wagging tail and boundless compassion.
Blaze, the therapy dog, is extending a helping paw to the Mortuary Affairs Team, an essential element of operations at Dover Air Force Base (DAFB).
Mortuary Affairs and Operations (AFMAO) are integral to upholding the nation's pledge to honor fallen service members and provide unwavering support to their grieving families. This solemn duty is carried out by a dedicated team tasked with dressing and preparing fallen service members for their final resting place.
At the forefront of this team is Chaplain Captain William Kilgore.
"A chaplain is basically a caregiver. Anyone that is experiencing grief or going through some type of loss, whether they need spiritual care or guidance, a chaplain is there to support," Capt. Kilgore shared.
However, Kilgore acknowledges that his efforts alone cannot alleviate the sorrow of everyone he encounters. Enter Blaze, the four-legged companion whose presence has proven invaluable in providing comfort to grieving families and AFMAO staff.
"I think sometimes what happens is when I can't naturally get to somebody, once they start talking to him, petting him, they naturally open up, and it begins dialogue that maybe I couldn't have without him being around," Kilgore explained.
Blaze's journey to becoming a therapy dog began in a place of hardship. Rescued from a puppy mill, Blaze underwent a transformation, thanks to the efforts of the nonprofit organization Paws of War. Co-founder Robert Misseri expressed pride in their ability to make a meaningful impact in such a poignant setting.
"There are no bright days here. They are dealing with fallen member remains; they are dealing with the family of the fallen members, and it is kind of grim... Blaze really has shined here for so many in a dark place," Misseri remarked.
Amidst the somber atmosphere, Blaze stands as a beacon of comfort and companionship, offering solace to those navigating the darkest of days.