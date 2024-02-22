DENTON, MD - A raging fire engulfed a home in Denton, Caroline County, transforming it into a towering inferno described by witnesses as a "ball of flames." The blaze erupted around 10 a.m. Thursday morning at a residence located on North 6th Street and Lincoln Street, leaving the bare bones behind once extinguished.
Trenten Gilbert and Nathan Asbury, who were among the first responders at the scene, recounted the harrowing moments when they discovered the blaze. "He was like, is that a fire? We saw flames coming from the back or smoke coming from the back and hurried up and ran over there and called 911," Asbury recalled. Concerns grew as reports emerged that children might have been trapped inside the blazing structure.
"We kicked the windows in and just got rushed for flames and we got out of there. And it was just smoke and a whole bunch of stuff. We couldn't see anything in the smoke," Gilbert recounted. Asbury added, "We ran to the porch, tried to get in, and we started screaming hello to see if anybody was in there."
Fortunately, no occupants were found inside the home. Denton's Volunteer Fire Company's Deputy Fire Chief Doug Higgs revealed that the house, believed to be undergoing renovations, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. "Crews responded within 5 minutes, [and] we made an attempt to make an aggressive interior attack. The fire overwhelmed; it was fire on both floors," Higgs stated.
Approximately 50 firefighters battled the blaze for around 45 minutes before gaining control of the situation. Despite the extensive damage to the home, there were no reported injuries or loss of life. Deputy Fire Chief Higgs affirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.