DOVER, DE - Dover Police have arrested a man and two 17-year-olds following an armed robbery and car chase Wednesday night.
Investigators say they were alerted to an armed robbery near the Village of Westover Apartments on April 24th at about 8:30 p.m. Police learned the suspects had fled in a black Dodge Durango, which officers located and attempted to stop near the Liberty Court Apartments. The Durango sped off but eventually reached a dead end in the back of the neighborhood.
Police say three unknown suspects ran from the Durango, leaving three other suspects in the car. A search of the area where the other three suspects fled revealed a 9mm handgun, according to authorities.
The three remaining suspects, all from Dover, were taken to Dover Police Department.
The first 17-year-old suspect was taken to Stevenson House Correctional Facility on $25,000 secured bond and charged with the following:
-Robbery First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
-Conspiracy Second Degree
The second teen was also taken to the Correctional Facility on $3,000 secured bond and charged with:
-Robbery First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited
-Conspiracy Second Degree
John Gregory, 20, was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges:
-Robbery First Degree
-Failure to Stop for a Police Signal
-Conspiracy Second Degree