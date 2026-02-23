OCEAN CITY, Md. - Snow flew through the beach town air during the early morning hours of Monday's storm. While the main roads pretty clear by mid-morning, locals had to dig their way out of their driveways and alleyways.
Dale Thomas of Ocean City tells WBOC that he doesn't have a shovel at his home, so he used a broom and a bowl lid to clear off his car.
"I'm shoveling that before it freezes because it be a whole lot easier to do it now than then, you know, after freezes," said Thomas.
High winds caked snow onto surfaces like light poles, trees, and even fire hydrants. One side of each stood covered in frozen snow while the other side sat completely untouched.
One driver braving the slippery roads told WBOC he was on his way to check out the surf while at home, he has been without power for more than 12 hours.
"We have enough food and stuff, but I had to drop my girlfriend off to get Wi-Fi and stuff, so. Just a minor inconvenience, but all good," said the driver.