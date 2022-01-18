OCEAN CITY, Md. - About 230 people came to give blood at the Ocean City Blood Drive put on by the Blood Bank of Delmarva. The organization is hoping the blood drive helps with the shortage that is not just happening locally, but nationally as well. Tony Prado with the Blood Blank of Delmarva says there is a massive need for more donors and more blood.
“Ordinarily we like to keep a 7 day supply locally for all 19 hospitals on the Delmarva peninsula including Ocean City Maryland, and we're less than half that right now,” Prado said.
Just eight days ago the American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis because supply is so low. Tuesday, Curt Bartenbach along with many others did their part.
“When I was a kid I remember my parents, particularly my father donating blood, it was something I admired and felt like I needed to do as an adult myself,” Bartenbach said.
Prado says blood donations are generally slower in the winter, but the omicron variant is also limiting the number of donors. Donna Sauter has been donating blood for decades and came again today to help others.
“It's just so easy to help somebody and you just don't know where it's going or what it's going for but you just know somebody needs it and while I am able, I would like to do that,” Sauter said.
About 600 people are expected to give blood over the course of the blood drive. The convention center is also open Wednesday and Thursday.