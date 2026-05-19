EASTON, Md. - The future buyer of Easton’s current hospital property has officially been identified, years before the site is expected to change hands.
Commercial real estate firm CBRE announced Tuesday, May 19, that it has arranged an agreement for the future sale of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center property at 219 South Washington Street in downtown Easton. The buyer is Bluepoint Living, owned by businessman and entrepreneur Paul Prager. Prager also owns Bluepoint Hospitality which operates numerous Talbot County restaurants and businesses.
The agreement is contingent on the relocation of hospital operations to the new regional medical center currently under construction on Longwoods Road. That move is expected to happen in 2028.
The current hospital campus spans nearly 15 acres and includes roughly 390,000 square feet of buildings in the heart of downtown Easton.
In a statement, CBRE Senior Vice President John Sheridan called the property “a truly unique opportunity in one of Maryland’s most desirable small-town markets.”
“We conducted a comprehensive and competitive process and are pleased to have identified Bluepoint Living as the buyer,” Sheridan said. “Given their strong track record in downtown Easton, we are confident the team will continue to build on the area’s momentum and deliver something meaningful for the community over time.”
Prager said the acquisition reflects Bluepoint's ongoing investment in Easton.
“This acquisition builds on our longer-term investment in Easton and reflects our continued commitment to preserving the character and culture of this community,” Prager said.
As previously reported by WBOC, the future of the hospital property has generated significant community discussion in recent months, with residents and town leaders weighing ideas ranging from housing and mixed-use development to expanded medical services. Town officials have also hosted public design workshops to gather feedback on what redevelopment of the site could look like.
CBRE represented the seller, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, in the transaction. The sale is not expected to close until after hospital operations move to the new medical center in 2028, and a potential sale price has not yet been made public.