BETHANY BEACH, Del. -- On Thursday, the Bethany Beach Police Department posted pictures on Facebook showing what appears to be dozens of teenagers gathering and setting off fireworks on the boardwalk the night of July 4th, despite the town's 11 p.m. juvenile curfew.
In the post, Bethany Beach Police Dept. says, "PARENTS...If you were curious as to why we bumped our juvenile curfew up to 11 PM...this is why. Let's do better. This is unacceptable to our Town, businesses, hotels, and guests."
The post garnered a mixture of opinions from people about the curfew and business in the beach town.
Local neighbor, Camden Woodson, on the boardwalk that night. He says there were nearly 500 to 600 teenagers on the beach and boardwalk. Woodson says police officers were out asking people to go home, but most didn't listen.
With the town postponing its annual fireworks show this year because of beach replenishment, Woodson says it was a harmless way for people to celebrate the holiday.
"I think if it's something actually happening that needs to cause the curfew to be enforced, then I think they should be able to do it," says Woodson. "But I think they should definitely let it go a little bit when people are trying to have fun."
The police department and town declined to comment on camera. However, neighbor Trevor Gorman agrees that the celebrations were "unacceptable".
"I understand a lot of people were disappointed, but you can't be doing that on town property."
Neighbor Wallicia Gill says the rules seemed to be relaxed on the evening of July 4th. She thinks the police could do more in the future.
"Perhaps it means that you're going to have to add a few extra personnel in the enforcement part of it and so you do that," says Gill. "If you can't afford to do that, then you don't relax the rule."
According to the town's website, the curfew is in place the entire summer for all kids 18-years old or younger from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The fireworks show is rescheduled for September 3, 2023.