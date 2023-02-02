LEWES, Del. -- The City of Lewes recently announced renovations coming to the Canalfront Park and Marina after receiving $500,000 in funding to support the project from the Greater Lewes Foundation.
The improvements will include a new boardwalk, new decking at the Net House, a renovated gazebo, new boat landings, and other minor repairs to the Net House that the city will take care of internally.
According to Janet Reeves, the Lewes Parks and Marina Director, the project is being contracted out with two separate bids: one for the materials and one for the work. The bids closed on Thursday afternoon.
"We have several material bids," says Reeves. "I don't think we have any contract bids at this point, so we'll see what happens. The marina opens in April, but most boaters don't come in until May. We've got some time, but we're pushing the envelope a little bit."
Neighbors who frequent the park agree that the repairs are needed and they say they're looking forward to the improvements.
"With the amount of usage that the park gets, I think it's very justified to improve it as much as possible and keep up with the maintenance," says Linda Palmer.
"The boardwalk needs replacing," says Rick Palmer. "I'm hoping they'll use some synthetic material, because every two or three years it starts breaking down."
Reeves says the city will prolong the bidding process if necessary. Officials will plan a timeline for the project once contractors have been approved.