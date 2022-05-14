MILLSBORO, Del.- Three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a boat to come off its trailer in a late morning crash in Millsboro on Friday.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened on Long Neck Rd. near Bayshore Dr. just after 11 a.m. A Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Long Neck Rd. when the driver ran into the back of a commercial box truck. The force of the crash caused the Ford to then hit a Chevy Truck pulling a boat on a trailer going southbound. The boat then came off of the trailer, blocking both lanes of Long Neck Rd.

All drivers refused medical services.

The Delaware State Fire Police helped close Long Neck Rd. detouring traffic to alternative secondary roads for the rest of the incident.
 
Delaware State Police are investigating.