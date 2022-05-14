MILLSBORO, Del.- Three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a boat to come off its trailer in a late morning crash in Millsboro on Friday.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened on Long Neck Rd. near Bayshore Dr. just after 11 a.m. A Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Long Neck Rd. when the driver ran into the back of a commercial box truck. The force of the crash caused the Ford to then hit a Chevy Truck pulling a boat on a trailer going southbound. The boat then came off of the trailer, blocking both lanes of Long Neck Rd.
All drivers refused medical services.