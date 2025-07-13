OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department reports that a boater was seriously injured after they were struck by a pontoon boat propeller on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, around 3:53pm, a boater was struck in the head by a pontoon boat propeller.
Ocean City Fire Boat 1 responded to the emergency. The injured individual was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. OCFD described the patient as having a "serious injury".
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.