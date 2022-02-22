KENT COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Police have confirmed the identity of human remains found last week in the backyard of a home in Henderson, Md. as 41-year-old Jennifer Leyanna of Felton, Del. and arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death.
Leyanna was initially reported missing on November 1, 2020, according to Delaware State Police. She had been last seen in the Hartly area and had not been heard or seen from since October 9, 2020.
Through a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to determine Leyanna was likely dead and her demise may have occurred from criminal actions. Leonard “Buddy” Church, 41, of Henderson, MD, was established as a suspect in the murder of Leyanna.
On February 16, 2022, Church was taken into custody by Caroline County deputies and was incarcerated in the Maryland Division of Corrections on unrelated criminal charges.
On Monday, February 21, 2022, Church was extradited from Caroline County Detention Center, Maryland, to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and charged with Murder 1st Degree.
Church was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $2 million cash bond.
This case remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information or tips is asked to contact Det. Mark Ryde by calling 302-741-2730 or emailing mark.ryde@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/