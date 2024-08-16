DOVER, DE - The Dover Air Force Base has announced the death of a Staff Sergeant after the airman was recovered from the Hudson River in New York City Thursday.
According to a United States Air Force press release, the Dover Air Force base was notified at 1:30 a.m. on August 16th that the Staff Sergeant of the 436th Airlift Wing had been taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan where they were declared dead.
The Air Force says the cause of death is currently under investigation. The identity of the airman has not yet been released.
“We are devastated to have lost a Team Dover Airman,” said Col. Chris McDonald, 436th AW commander. “We are currently focused on providing support to the member’s family, coworkers and all of those feeling the impact of this tragic loss. I encourage members of our Dover Family to reach out to one of our many helping agencies for support during this difficult time.”
