MILFORD, Del.- The body of a Rehoboth Beach man was found on the side of the road in Milford Tuesday morning.
Milford Police say that the body of the 41-year-old man was found in the median of the 600 block of Route 113 around 6:30 a.m. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
The body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.
Investigators ask that anyone that has information about this incident to call the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to MilfordPoliceDE.org./leave-a-tip or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) TIP-3333.