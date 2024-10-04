SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has launched a death investigation after recovering the body of a man from the Wicomico River Wednesday.
Police say they were dispatched to the north prong of the Wicomico River near Mill Street on October 2nd at about 3:30 p.m. on reports of a found body. Investigators have identified the deceased man as Joseph Alexis, 42, of Salisbury.
According to authorities, Alexis was reported missing on September 30th, 2024. The Salisbury Police Department says Alexis was last seen on the 200 block of Lake Street and left to go fishing but never returned.
Police say Alexis’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to establish cause of death. No foul play is currently suspected, according to investigators.
Police ask anyone with information on this death investigation to contact them at 410-548-3165.