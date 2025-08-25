OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are advising some residents to boil their water before using it after a water main break was discovered Monday.
According to officials, those who live in the 120th Street bay side area are advised to boil their water before drinking it, brushing their teeth, making ice, or preparing food. The boil advisory, released on Aug. 25, recommends water be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is cooled for consumption. Ice that was made in the last 12 hours should be discarded, officials say.
Town officials say they, along with the Maryland Department of the Environment, are monitoring the water system and will lift or change the advisory as necessary. Once water service and quality are fully restored, Ocean City authorities say the advisory would be lifted, though officials say that could take several days.
Neighbors with questions can call the Town of Ocean City Water Department office at 410.524.8388.