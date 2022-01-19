CRISFIELD, Md.- The City of Crisfield on Wednesday afternoon issued a precautionary drinking water advisory to residents of all areas inside the limits of the Crisfield Housing Authority.
Officials said that "due to construction activities by others" that damaged an adjacent waterline, the city has had to shut down the water in the area temporarily. A boil water advisory is recommended to all consumers in the affected area because loss of water pressure increases the risk of contamination in a water distribution system.
As water service is restored, consumers are advised not to drink the water without boiling first and dispose of any ice made since the water was shut off. The water may be used for bathing and washing.
Residents should bring water that will be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice or brushing teeth to a rolling boil for at least one minute. After boiling, remember to allow water to cool before use.
Officials said this advisory is a precautionary measure and will be lifted after water service is fully restored and testing confirms the absence of bacterial contamination. This boil advisory may be in effect several days but the city expects it to last only a day or so. If water is discolored, run water from a tap in the lowest part of the house until water looks clear.
For more information, call Crisfield City Hall at 410-968-1333 or the Maryland Department of the Environment at 410-537-3706.