SMYRNA, Del. – Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is looking for adult volunteers to help staff its visitor center and assist people visiting the refuge.
Volunteers would work at the front desk, interact with visitors and provide information about the refuge and its resources.
The refuge is encouraging local media outlets to share its volunteer opportunities with the community. Those interested in volunteering can contact the refuge for more information.
Along with its volunteer recruitment effort, Bombay Hook has several educational programs and events scheduled throughout November. Upcoming programs include:
Nov. 14, 1 p.m.: Tri-State Bird Rescue research presentation. Maria Maiura will discuss research involving bird species brought to the organization and techniques used to help birds affected by oil spills.
Nov. 20, 2:30 p.m.: Nurturing with Nature program for the Delaware Breast Cancer Survivors Group. Reservations are required. Contact Lois Wilkinson at lwilkinson@debreast-cancer.org for details.
Nov. 21, 1 p.m.: Delmarva Fox Squirrel program. Danielle Minter, a nongame mammal biologist with Delaware Fish and Wildlife, will discuss the history and current status of the species.
Nov. 22, 1 p.m.: Reading with the Refuge. Jordan Carter, the refuge's volunteer and education outreach coordinator, will read "From Seed to Pumpkin" by James Graham Hale. A children's craft focused on how plants absorb water and nutrients will follow. The program is intended for children ages 4-8.
Nov. 28, 2 p.m.: Northern Bobwhite Quail presentation. University of Delaware doctoral student John Hendell will share findings from his research on the species along the East Coast, particularly in Delaware.
Most programs are free and do not require registration. The Nov. 20 program is reservation-only.
The refuge says additional programs are added throughout the month and encourages visitors to check for updates.
For more information about volunteering, upcoming programs or accessibility accommodations, contact Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge at 302-653-9345. Requests for reasonable accommodations should be made at least two weeks before an event.