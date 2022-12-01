SALISBURY, Md.- A 14-year-old boy is facing attempted murder and related charges following a shooting that happened in Salisbury.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, Nov. 27, deputies responded to the 800 block of West Road in reference to shots fired. Deputies located shell casings in the parking lot and later found a vehicle that had been shot. The vehicle was processed and the occupant was interviewed.
Police said the ensuing investigation determined an open-air style drug deal had taken place at the location. Deputies said a 14-year-old boy and the occupant of the vehicle disagreed about the purchase of cocaine, which resulted in the occupant of the vehicle driving away. The sheriff's office said that is when the 14-year-old pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired four rounds at the vehicle as it was leaving, striking the vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle was not struck by gunfire.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies located the 14-year-old at a home on the 1100 block of Shawnee Avenue and took him into custody. Several other people were located at the home, including Nas’ir La’marr Brummell, 20.
Police said a search warrant was then served on the home where a loaded handgun was located in Brummell's room. Brummell is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to a previous criminal conviction and the fact that he is under the age of 21 prohibits him from possessing regulated firearms, according to the sheriff's office. Additionally, paraphernalia indicative of illegal distribution was located in the home, police said.
The 14-year-old was charged as an adult and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, firearm use during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was ordered held without bond. The 14-year-old's name and picture were released due to his age.
An arrest warrant was issued and served on Brummell on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Brummell was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. During an interview, Brummell admitted that the firearm that was located was in fact his, according to police. Brummell was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and handgun on person.