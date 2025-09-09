BERLIN, Md. - The brand new Maryland State Police Barrack is up and running in Berlin. Officials say it comes equipped with state-of-the-art technology to keep everyone safe.
The previous Maryland State Police Barrack in Berlin was built back in the 1970s, and was torn down a while ago. Officials say the new barrack has been up and running for about six weeks.
"The old barrack sort of lived its lifespan. Our new barrack is bigger and better in every way," said Lt. Earl Starner. "It's got a number of improved designs and improved security enhancements. It's safer for our employees."
The new barrack includes a sally port for safer car unloading and overnight quarters for when extra police are needed. The building is also filled with training rooms, high security hold cells, and a brand new forensics lab that can take on 21st century crimes.
"We've got investigators that work in the lab, and they are experts on retrieving data from cell phones, computers, even vehicles, and all types of video footage," said Starner.
Daniel Katz, the director of MSP's Forensic Sciences Division, says one additional aspect to the lab still to come is a NIBIN station, which is a firearms database to help combat gun crime.
"Our goal is to provide services as promptly as possible and as thorough as possible so the more that we can offer on site on the Eastern Shore, the better it is."
The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new building is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the new barrack.