GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Central High School's has a brand new school building. As they count down the days to the new school year, the teachers are putting the finishing touches on their preparations.
The teachers of Indian River School District participated in a district-wide pep rally as a part of their Returning Educators Week. Dr. David Carter, the principal of Sussex Central High School was the ring leader of the event.
"This is the week where the rubber hits the road and, you know, you work out any last minute kinks," said Carter. "You get additional feedback from your teachers because you've been meeting with your leadership team in the summer."
On a tour of the new building, Dr. Carter showed WBOC the spacious hallways and the new white boards and smart boards in all of the classrooms. Dr. Carter seemed especially excited about the installment of informational TV's around the school.
"That'll be huge because we'll be able to promote things such as whatever events are coming up that week," said Carter. "Whatever important messages we want to talk about positive behavioral interventions and supports, if there is a student or students that did something awesome, we want to be able to highlight them."
Superintendent Jay Owens tells WBOC the new building is necessary.
"We really outgrew our last school," said Dr. Owens. "It was built for 1500 students and we'll be greeted by around 2100 students here at Sussex Central High School next week. So we definitely outgrew the previous school and we're ready for a new location."
Dr. Carter said the school will be open to students and their families on Thursday for an open house.
"Our building is ready to rock," said Dr. Carter. "Students will be safe. They'll be excited. There's plenty of space. We are ready to go."
The first day of school for the incoming freshmen is Tuesday, September 2, while the remainder of the grades will begin Wednesday, September 3.